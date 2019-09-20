Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased America Movil Adr (AMX) Holding By $2.46 Million; Biolinerx LTD. – American Depositary Shares (BLRX) Shorts Raised By 13.43%

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased America Movil Adr (AMX) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 175,574 shares as America Movil Adr (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Genesis Asset Managers Llp holds 5.48M shares with $79.83 million value, down from 5.66 million last quarter. America Movil Adr now has $49.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 1.37 million shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Biolinerx LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BLRX) had an increase of 13.43% in short interest. BLRX’s SI was 2.28M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.43% from 2.01 million shares previously. With 811,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Biolinerx LTD. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s short sellers to cover BLRX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 116,780 shares traded or 78.91% up from the average. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has declined 70.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLRX News: 16/05/2018 – BioLineRx Announces Grant of European Patent Covering Use of BL-8040 with Cytarabine for Treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 22/05/2018 – BioLine RX 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx Reports Results of Phase 2 Study for BL-8040 Monotherapy in Stem Cell Mobilization for Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transpl; 06/03/2018 BioLineRx Reports Year End 2017 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx Reports Results of Phase 2 Study for BL-8040 Monotherapy in Stem Cell Mobilization for Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplantation; 17/05/2018 – BIOLINE RX LTD – BL-8040 IN COMBINATION WITH CYTARABINE SHOWED SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO HISTORICAL DATA IN TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – BIOLINERX REPORTS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM USPTO; 17/05/2018 – BioLineRx to Present Overall Survival Data at EHA from Phase 2a Study of BL-8040 in r/r AML Patients; 06/03/2018 – BioLine RX 2017 Loss/Shr 27c; 16/05/2018 – BioLineRx: Patent Valid Through March 2034, With Up to Five Years’ Patent Term Extension

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 11.10 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $28.70 million. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome.

