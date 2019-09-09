Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Holding in Sina (SINA) by $145.29 Million as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Capital City Trust Company Lowered Its Stake

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.96 million, down from 3.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 583,160 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.18% or 4,955 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 255,640 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.9% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 1.33M shares. Stelac Advisory Service Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 1,085 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 144,924 shares. Stack Fincl holds 7.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 519,314 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,395 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. 559,545 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 17.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart And Patten Lc has invested 4.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Illinois-based Martin Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 3.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service accumulated 1.3% or 39,224 shares. Intact Mgmt holds 0.09% or 21,600 shares.

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why SINA Stock Sank 36% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid SINA’s (NASDAQ:SINA) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $124.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.65M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).