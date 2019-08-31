Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Boosted Its Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Stake by $9.54 Million; Valuation Declined; General Mills (GIS) Stock Value Rose While Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 50.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 59,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 57,896 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 116,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 110,246 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $462.69M for 17.47 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 7,954 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Welch Group Inc Limited Liability holds 540,494 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.32% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,450 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. 383,647 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 6,480 were accumulated by Levin Strategies Lp. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,425 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Co, South Carolina-based fund reported 61,624 shares. Architects has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 807,573 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bessemer Gp, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,649 shares. Smith Salley Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 59,792 shares. 4,500 are owned by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Com.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.