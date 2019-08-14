Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Boosted Holding in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by $9.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Ardelyx (ARDX) Holder Dafna Capital Management Boosted Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 203,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 676,759 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 472,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.83M market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 59,759 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73 million, up from 2.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 448,275 shares traded or 79.07% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem by 81,439 shares to 381,789 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argenx Se by 22,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares to 585,744 shares, valued at $140.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loma Negra by 185,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).