Genesis Asset Managers Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Weibo (WB); Country Trust Bank Trimmed Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Holding by $22.34 Million as Valuation Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.54M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 1.03M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 446,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 478 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 447,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.93 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 28/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 10/04/2018 – 99WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 11/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – WITH ADDITION OF BLACK, BOARD WILL HAVE 12 DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38 million shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $69.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 194,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Llc owns 87,767 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 53,714 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Com reported 0% stake. Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.43M shares. Natixis reported 42,874 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP accumulated 22,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Management One holds 13,219 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) has 2,662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.08% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Plante Moran Advsrs Llc invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baillie Gifford And Company has 26,310 shares. Gam Ag owns 76,292 shares. 793 are held by American Intll. Horseman Capital Mgmt holds 0.77% or 35,900 shares. Profund Limited invested in 17,487 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 5, 2019 : TGT, KSS, WB, CIEN, SINA, GMS, TPB, OBSV, AFI, GNK, DOVA, GDP – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WB News: Weibo Stock Tumbles on Nomura Downgrade – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Four Reasons It Still Is an Excellent Idea to Buy Alibaba Stock – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Indian doctors call off strike after safety assurances – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Advertising Revenue Struggles In Weibo And Baidu – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Companies Common (NYSE:LOW) by 60,966 shares to 247,294 shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Utilities Select Sector Etf (XLU) by 180,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Common.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Naspers Sets the Date for Its Tencent Stake Spinoff: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BK Technologies Receives $3.1 Million Order from USDA Forest Service – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.