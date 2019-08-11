Genesis Asset Managers Llp Continues to Hold Holding in 58.Com (WUBA); Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lifted Bce (BCE) Position by $1.26 Million

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 28,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 316,644 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, up from 288,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 409,828 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 272,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.85M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.51 million, up from 7.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 989,396 shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $68.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 240,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,059 shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).