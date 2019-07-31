Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Both Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) and CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) are each other’s competitor in the Railroads industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 90 2.67 N/A 4.05 21.31 CSX Corporation 74 4.54 N/A 4.09 18.93

Table 1 highlights Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and CSX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CSX Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than CSX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and CSX Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% CSX Corporation 0.00% 26.2% 9.3%

Volatility and Risk

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSX Corporation is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. Its rival CSX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. CSX Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and CSX Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CSX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$112 is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.1% of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.4% of CSX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of CSX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0.99% -3.07% 4.98% 6.4% 11.96% 16.56% CSX Corporation -1.04% 2% 8.8% 9.52% 23.04% 24.56%

For the past year Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was less bullish than CSX Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors CSX Corporation beats Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities. It owns or leases 122 freight railroads, including 105 short line railroads and 2 regional freight railroads located in the United States, 8 short line railroads located in Canada, 3 railroads located in Australia, 1 railroad located in the United Kingdom, 1 railroad in Poland and Germany, and 2 railroads in the Netherlands with a total of approximately 15,900 miles of track. The company also operates 6,200 additional miles of track that is owned or leased by others. In addition, it operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, including coal, aggregates, cement, and infrastructure services. Further, the company provides rail, coal loading, and railcar switching services for industrial customers. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 50 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,400 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.