Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) Touches $110.77 High on Aug, 26; Last Week Incyte (INCY) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.40’s average target is 5.31% above currents $82.04 stock price. Incyte had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. Nomura maintained the shares of INCY in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. See Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $82 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

The stock of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) reached all time high today, Aug, 26 and still has $118.52 target or 7.00% above today’s $110.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.31B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $118.52 PT is reached, the company will be worth $441.70M more. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 58,629 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Genesee & Wyoming Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,100 are owned by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus. Advsr Asset invested in 0.01% or 8,412 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Blue Harbour Limited Partnership holds 1.78 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.03M shares or 0.24% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 21,715 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 6,337 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 0.23% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 12,552 shares. Davenport And Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.19% or 174,869 shares. Fred Alger holds 840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated accumulated 4,243 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 5,700 shares.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 29.99 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.64 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 57.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Incyte Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,456 were reported by Columbus Circle Invsts. State Street Corp invested in 0.05% or 8.12 million shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,029 shares. Raymond James Associate, Florida-based fund reported 240,226 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 2,754 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc accumulated 20 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 299,563 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kistler holds 340 shares. Shine Advisory has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Sun Life Fin accumulated 302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Company holds 3,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 500 are owned by Optimum Invest Advsr. Prudential Financial reported 324,615 shares.

