Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) Reaches $110.88 52-Week High; GAINEY CAPITAL ORDINARY SHARES CA (GNYPF) Shorts Raised By 145.72%

The stock of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) hit a new 52-week high and has $117.53 target or 6.00% above today’s $110.88 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.32 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $117.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $379.26 million more. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 44,628 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Genesee & Wyoming Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 are held by Parkside Bancorp & Trust. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,750 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 645,661 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 151,219 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 2,779 shares. Vanguard owns 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 5.34M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 16,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.21% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Profund Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 5,383 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 585,879 are held by Palisade Cap Ltd Nj. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 96,437 shares. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,333 shares. 8,000 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. The company has market cap of $6.32 billion. It operates through three divisions: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. It has a 30.02 P/E ratio. The firm transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.