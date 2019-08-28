Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) Reaches $110.74 High on Aug, 28; Mackay Shields Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Mackay Shields Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 9.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackay Shields Llc sold 54,820 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Mackay Shields Llc holds 522,219 shares with $64.00 million value, down from 577,039 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 2.83 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business

The stock of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) reached all time high today, Aug, 28 and still has $117.38 target or 6.00% above today’s $110.74 share price. This indicates more upside for the $6.31 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $117.38 PT is reached, the company will be worth $378.54 million more. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.74. About 264,637 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And Inc holds 0.16% or 4,000 shares. Provise Mgmt Gru Lc owns 73,950 shares. Delta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.62% or 33,177 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance reported 3.56% stake. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Windsor Capital Management has 2,028 shares. Acg Wealth has 14,380 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited has invested 0.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Professional Advisory Svcs stated it has 174,359 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited owns 0.3% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,071 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Bank And Tru has 0.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 62,518 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.37% or 6.63 million shares. Choate Investment Advisors has 29,947 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Weik Capital holds 6,675 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Takes Rare Step Outside Four Walls, Names Pepsi Executive New CFO – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc increased Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) stake by 23,400 shares to 76,900 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 1.97M shares and now owns 2.17M shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -5.71% below currents $135.22 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $138 target. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Genesee & Wyoming Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.03M were accumulated by Blackrock. Raymond James Finance Advsr invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 12,531 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 3,528 shares in its portfolio. Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd, a Bahamas-based fund reported 9,000 shares. 137,000 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Llc. Rare holds 768,407 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 59,881 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,472 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Retirement Of Alabama holds 73,274 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers accumulated 242 shares. Wedgewood Pa has 2,650 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ WAGE, NRE, OMN, GWR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GWR, TOWR, and CDOR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.