Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Railroads companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 95 2.74 N/A 3.53 31.08 The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 32 0.25 N/A 2.50 11.55

Table 1 demonstrates Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Greenbrier Companies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Genesee & Wyoming Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 2.6% The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Greenbrier Companies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$112 is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 0.99%. Meanwhile, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s consensus target price is $44.33, while its potential upside is 102.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Greenbrier Companies Inc. looks more robust than Genesee & Wyoming Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.1% and 98%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesee & Wyoming Inc. 0.28% 0.88% 25.76% 39% 32.77% 48.35% The Greenbrier Companies Inc. -1.47% -6.29% -19.29% -32.1% -48.33% -26.88%

For the past year Genesee & Wyoming Inc. had bullish trend while The Greenbrier Companies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Genesee & Wyoming Inc. beats The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities. It owns or leases 122 freight railroads, including 105 short line railroads and 2 regional freight railroads located in the United States, 8 short line railroads located in Canada, 3 railroads located in Australia, 1 railroad located in the United Kingdom, 1 railroad in Poland and Germany, and 2 railroads in the Netherlands with a total of approximately 15,900 miles of track. The company also operates 6,200 additional miles of track that is owned or leased by others. In addition, it operates deep sea maritime containers and provides bulk haulage, including coal, aggregates, cement, and infrastructure services. Further, the company provides rail, coal loading, and railcar switching services for industrial customers. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Darien, Connecticut.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. Its Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and Â‘by the mileÂ’ leases for a fleet of approximately 8,900 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 273,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The companyÂ’s GBW Joint Venture segment offers heavy railcar repair and refurbishment, maintenance, and retrofitting services. This segment operates a network of 30 repair shops in North America. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.