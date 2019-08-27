Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $26.66 Million as Valuation Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Iowa State Bank Lifted Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 404,934 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.98 million shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 3,355 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Intl Grp Inc invested in 112,401 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natixis Lp has 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 50,514 shares. 211,569 were reported by Jennison Associates Limited Liability Co. D E Shaw Company stated it has 42,080 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 28,200 shares. Df Dent And Communications owns 670,140 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Mackenzie holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 56,758 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 153,503 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Invsts has invested 0.65% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Geode Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 581,538 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 146 shares.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares to 718,491 shares, valued at $120.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ WAGE, NRE, OMN, GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Genesee & Wyoming Shares Jumped 9% on Monday – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Georgia Rail Bonds Give A Boost To State’s Short-Line Operators – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd has 16,458 shares. South State invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 7.34M shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 35,889 shares. Freestone Lc stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Llc Il reported 48,566 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 22,273 shares. Lateef Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 367,889 shares. Moreover, Hl Fin Service Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 31,654 shares. 464,289 are owned by Tcw Grp Inc. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Lc has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Skylands Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2,290 shares. Mitchell Grp holds 53,690 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 1,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 85,698 shares.