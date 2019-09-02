Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Public Storage (PSA) Share Price Rose While Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Its Position

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 14,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 15,590 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 29,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.74. About 781,278 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 500,397 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.54 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 35,407 shares. First Manhattan Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 8,748 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% or 250,340 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Northern Trust Corp has 520,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated accumulated 3,305 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Street accumulated 1.55 million shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.61% or 356,379 shares. Bluestein R H & Company holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $477.85M for 24.16 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 44,349 shares to 99,209 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 27,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).