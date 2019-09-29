Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered Its Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Stake by $2.06 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 420,709 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 60,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74M, down from 69,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $221.06. About 381,239 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 6.52% or 10,200 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,366 shares. 6.56M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Company. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,950 shares. Mai Capital has 6,629 shares. Moreover, Chilton Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,679 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors owns 0.51% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 589,276 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 10,557 shares. Everence Management Inc stated it has 0.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il owns 10,110 shares. First Republic Invest Inc accumulated 51,558 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Benin holds 1,705 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp, Japan-based fund reported 202,623 shares. Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 84,800 shares to 691,900 shares, valued at $86.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.13 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has 514,274 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group has 250,873 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 1,221 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Cap Management LP accumulated 20,000 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 35,443 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Prelude Lc has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 71 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested in 26,291 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.99 million shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Llc has invested 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). First Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 68,980 shares. Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 2,350 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 2,538 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.30M shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).