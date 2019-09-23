Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Its Position by $12.54 Million; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Increased Stake in Fedex (FDX)

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 1392.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 125,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 134,357 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 230,094 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 17,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.13M, up from 86,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 3.06 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 78,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Tygh Capital Mgmt has 1.24% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Price T Rowe Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 50,725 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 19,235 shares stake. Harvest Mgmt holds 2,500 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 38,010 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 3,819 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.04% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 48,955 shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 39,115 shares to 28,383 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 711,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,237 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WageWorks, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, NorthStar Realty Europe, and Genesee & Wyoming on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Genesee & Wyoming Shares Jumped 9% on Monday – The Motley Fool” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GENESEE & WYOMING INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genesee & Wyoming Still Represents A Solid Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,465 shares to 198,252 shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 32,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,375 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).