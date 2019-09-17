Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Lowered Its Holding by $63.04 Million; Page Arthur B Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $369,879

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 32,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 35,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 82.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 630,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 138,034 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, down from 768,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.61. About 325,128 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 7.59% or 662,418 shares in its portfolio. Stratford Consulting Lc, Texas-based fund reported 2,404 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt has 1,497 shares. Rdl Fincl Inc owns 21,200 shares. Amg Tru Bancshares holds 3,477 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares stated it has 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legacy Private Trust holds 0.63% or 39,477 shares. Moreover, Portland Global Lc has 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,666 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa invested 3.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,850 shares. 370 were accumulated by Ironwood Fin Ltd Com. 93,457 are held by Bank Of Hawaii. Cap Rech has invested 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Cap Group invested in 96,524 shares or 2.65% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 85,499 shares. Harvest Ltd Liability reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 3,011 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc accumulated 50,105 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 92,738 shares. Fca Tx has 0.08% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 142,297 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 35,443 shares. Piedmont Investment stated it has 6,162 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,514 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 15,349 shares.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.44 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 511,694 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $158.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 160,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).