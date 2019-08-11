Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Rose While Mackay Shields Cut by $2.37 Million Its Stake; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile While Kellner Capital Has Increased Position by $6.18 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 48.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 27,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 28,913 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 56,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 1.38M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 201,989 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 48,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. 3,000 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited. Fred Alger stated it has 840 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management holds 293,351 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 153,503 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.21% or 456,432 shares in its portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Limited accumulated 768,407 shares or 4.58% of the stock. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt Comm has 61,425 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 4,946 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Geode Mgmt Limited Company holds 581,538 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 32,442 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 106,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has 0.13% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 1.71 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 291,104 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 59,160 shares. Manikay Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.26% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 586,000 shares. 114 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Company. Regions Corp reported 943 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 9,800 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Bb&T Secs Limited Company stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Natixis holds 0.05% or 159,728 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.02% or 8,138 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aimz Investment Ltd Co accumulated 18,948 shares.

