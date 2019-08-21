Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Position Held by Blue Harbour Group Lp; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $745.60 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 649.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 3.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864.65M, up from 607,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company's stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 312,641 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodnow Invest Group Incorporated Limited has invested 6.55% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Strs Ohio owns 6,725 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Natixis owns 2,333 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Brown Advisory reported 35,407 shares. Charles Schwab Inc owns 361,708 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.24% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,490 shares. 3,755 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Management Lc. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 201,028 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm Inc holds 3,305 shares. 57 were reported by Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 103,845 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc owns 49,536 shares.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $37.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 1.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cortland Associates Inc Mo invested in 0.3% or 9,682 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.13 million shares. Bokf Na reported 415,554 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 1.31% or 25,419 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 37,984 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir Corp holds 1.82% or 90,170 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,571 shares. Zweig owns 43,029 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel has 1,400 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 39,078 are owned by Amer Mngmt. Tci Wealth Advisors has 82,288 shares. 60,340 are owned by Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx.

