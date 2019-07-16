Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Rmb Capital Management Lowered Stake by $5.75 Million; Grubhub (GRUB) Position Lifted by Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.89M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 66,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, down from 276,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 1.25M shares traded or 63.48% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9,653 shares to 67,310 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 154,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.68M for 25.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 279,453 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 76,062 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Corp Nj reported 1.64% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 55,943 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). D E Shaw Inc accumulated 42,080 shares. King Luther Capital Management reported 35,520 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation holds 520,725 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.63M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 60,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street has 1.55 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 8,000 shares.