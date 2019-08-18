Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Market Valuation Rose While Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake by $1.07 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43 million, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 415,087 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642.00 million, down from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents; 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 18/05/2018 – Goldman C.E.O. Blankfein Is Likely to Step Down in December; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 12% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 25,290 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 74,460 shares. 1,425 are held by Private Capital. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,133 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation accumulated 176,500 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rudman Errol M holds 1.34% or 10,340 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Choate Investment Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fil Limited reported 0.06% stake. Boston stated it has 896,534 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,192 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated holds 0.6% or 20,019 shares. Martin And Co Tn owns 6,130 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.