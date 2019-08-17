Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding Upped by Blue Harbour Group Lp; Eaton Vance Management Position in Fedex (FDX) Has Cut by $81.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 448,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 360,214 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.35 million, down from 808,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 1.32M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 415,087 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation holds 0.03% or 4,983 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 10,662 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 18,263 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,219 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.06% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of owns 4,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc owns 64,686 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited reported 4.58% stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.57 million shares. 600 were reported by Fifth Third Bancshares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 8,412 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 24,000 shares. Comerica Bank owns 115,811 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 293,357 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22M shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $37.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 870,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.99M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Benjamin F Edwards Com invested in 3,590 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Com has 1.5% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 15,735 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 135 shares. Cardinal Mgmt owns 14,206 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 20,236 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 20,100 shares. Mai Management owns 3,320 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 133,316 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 67,201 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Tru accumulated 1.18% or 40,373 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Trust Department has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 5,570 shares. Harris Associate LP has 0.44% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.31 million shares.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77 million for 12.19 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) by 387,184 shares to 773,368 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 86,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).