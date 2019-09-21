Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Valuation Rose While Goodnow Investment Group Cut Its Position by $3.84 Million; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Market Value Declined While Delta Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.41. About 517,060 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 7,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 149,008 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.58M, up from 141,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.32 million shares traded or 77.31% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/03/2018 – 11KN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 62OM: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – Fitch: BNY Mellon’s 1Q18 Results Benefit from Higher Interest Rates and Stronger Equity Markets; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 745 shares to 149,575 shares, valued at $72.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 26,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.40 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

