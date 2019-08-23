Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Stock Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Its Position; As Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut Its Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 241,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 271,729 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 512,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.94M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.64. About 389,100 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 516,486 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 255,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.50 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 218,333 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 56,124 shares. Tcw Gru owns 21,907 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 11,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sachem Head Cap LP reported 10.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 17,678 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 13,235 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.81% or 288,631 shares. 15,853 were accumulated by Gideon Advsrs. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 237,500 shares stake.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 928,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

