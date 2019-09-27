Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Decreased Stake by $3.84 Million; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Boosted by $316,665 Its Holding

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 762,695 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 17,944 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 14,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.71M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Chip Partners stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Becker Capital reported 61,626 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 79,805 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc owns 9,536 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.34% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 146,381 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Parkside Finance Retail Bank Tru accumulated 0.06% or 2,035 shares. Aperio Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 52,430 shares. 4,599 were reported by Wedgewood Pa. Lpl Lc, California-based fund reported 212,948 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust, Indiana-based fund reported 6,851 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 23,081 shares to 37,209 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 29,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,967 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Wilshire Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,293 shares. 130,988 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 23,703 shares. M&R Management reported 200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,357 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). 98 are owned by Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 155,382 shares in its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 109 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.03% or 16,791 shares. Goodnow Inv Limited Liability Company reported 6.71% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pettee invested in 0.75% or 11,763 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 9,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.43 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,120 shares to 439,288 shares, valued at $92.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 57,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

