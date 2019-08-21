Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Aldebaran Financial Lowered Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 312,641 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $71.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 325,915 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). First Tru Advsrs L P, Illinois-based fund reported 126,391 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 192,508 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 23,381 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 2,811 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0% or 1,178 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Mackenzie owns 56,758 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pettee Invsts Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Buckingham Capital Management owns 64,686 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Raymond James holds 0% or 17,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 91,411 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 8,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 1.21% or 34.94M shares. Tealwood Asset Management reported 29,382 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2.21 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. First Western Management Communications invested in 2,202 shares or 4.38% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 1.15M shares or 1.37% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies LP stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 6.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 46,009 shares. Covington Invest Advsr Inc reported 29,124 shares stake. Grimes & reported 57,865 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 141,536 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Legal General Plc stated it has 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).