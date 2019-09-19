Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Share Value Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased by $37.20 Million Its Position; As Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Stock Value Rose, Redmond Asset Management Lifted by $408,645 Its Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 371,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 637,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.75M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 106,958 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127.79. About 429,736 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp Com (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,376 shares to 18,803 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 50,575 shares to 816,159 shares, valued at $41.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 105,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).