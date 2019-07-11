Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted Position by $9.33 Million as Share Value Rose; As Electronic Arts (EA) Valuation Declined, Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted Its Stake

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 107,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,379 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.06 million, up from 249,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 1.43M shares traded or 96.45% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 7,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 34,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.21. About 2.22M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Dubuque Natl Bank And Co holds 0.01% or 578 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 21,219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 6,800 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs invested in 12,552 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 12,538 shares. Guyasuta Investment owns 11,339 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 4,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Lc accumulated 8,057 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,128 shares to 5,564 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,674 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).