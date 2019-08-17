Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Decreased Holding by $575,766; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose While Encompass Capital Advisors Has Upped by $2.73 Million Its Holding

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.44% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 91,794 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 98,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 415,087 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). South Dakota Investment Council has 1.14M shares. Brave Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,203 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp accumulated 400 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd holds 4,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside State Bank & has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gateway Investment Advisers has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 0.11% or 51,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,675 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 2.22M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 1.23 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.03% or 13,750 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc has 546,203 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 25,000 were accumulated by Coastline. Nordea Invest holds 0.07% or 731,351 shares in its portfolio.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares to 402,959 shares, valued at $16.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc by 205,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 849,551 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 273,041 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 17,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd invested in 16,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Llc owns 3,755 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Alpha Windward Ltd invested in 0.33% or 5,700 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Key Grp Inc (Cayman) Limited reported 9,000 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 1.57 million shares. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Co owns 37,657 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Communication Na invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 8,057 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Jpmorgan Chase holds 103,845 shares or 0% of its portfolio.