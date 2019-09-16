Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Altria Group (MO) Holder Rbo & Co Has Cut Stake by $854,789 as Stock Declined

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 18,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 279,938 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 298,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 3.85M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 371,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 637,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.75M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.53. About 131,878 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $426.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,221 shares to 199,220 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Altria Group (MO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 5% to $0.84; 7.3% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NewsBreak: Probe Finds Chemical in Vaping Linked to Lung Illness – Report – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Another 5% Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Saratoga Research & has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability owns 1,580 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed has invested 0.54% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Covington Capital Mngmt owns 36,986 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd has 6,357 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 9,086 shares. Denali Limited Liability invested 0.54% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Company owns 25,650 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 425,530 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 0.42% or 14.45M shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.33% or 742,405 shares in its portfolio. 84,120 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc). The Maryland-based Maryland Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Stearns Financial Group invested in 0.15% or 17,017 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York accumulated 13,350 shares.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GWR Realizes Goal By Being Acquired At A 40 Percent Premium – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stock Gains 9% Yesterday: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Management invested in 200 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 210,030 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 18,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 11,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 130,988 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 4.99 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has invested 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Huntington Savings Bank invested in 655 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 2,739 shares. Jet Cap Investors Lp holds 65,000 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Symphony Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 3,461 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 1,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0.1% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 114,535 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 9,423 shares.