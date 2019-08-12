Genesco Inc. (GCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco Inc. 44 0.27 N/A 3.19 12.35 The Cato Corporation 14 0.40 N/A 1.14 12.62

Demonstrates Genesco Inc. and The Cato Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. The Cato Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Genesco Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Genesco Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3% The Cato Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Genesco Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Cato Corporation on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Genesco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Cato Corporation are 2 and 1.4 respectively. The Cato Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Genesco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Genesco Inc. and The Cato Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 The Cato Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Genesco Inc. has an average target price of $44.33, and a 23.90% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genesco Inc. shares and 87.4% of The Cato Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Genesco Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, The Cato Corporation has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11% The Cato Corporation 2.5% 17.88% -1.64% -2.97% -42.63% 0.7%

For the past year Genesco Inc. had bearish trend while The Cato Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cato Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women. It also offers menÂ’s wear, as well as lines for kids and newborns. The company operates its stores and e-commerce Websites primarily under the Cato, Versona, and It's Fashion names. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 1,369 stores in 33 states. The company also provides credit cards to its customers. The Cato Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.