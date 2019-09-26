Genesco Inc. (GCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco Inc. 42 0.27 N/A 3.19 12.35 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 21 0.27 N/A 1.28 14.75

Table 1 demonstrates Genesco Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Genesco Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Genesco Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abercrombie & Fitch Co., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genesco Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco Inc. 0.00% -5.7% -3% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 8.6% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Genesco Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Competitively, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s 10.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genesco Inc. are 1.7 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Genesco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Analyst Recommendations

Genesco Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 3 0 2.60

$45 is Genesco Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.19%. Meanwhile, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average price target is $16.2, while its potential upside is 3.12%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Genesco Inc. is looking more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 4.4% of Genesco Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesco Inc. -3.34% -6.39% -9.12% -16.09% -1.43% -11.11% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 3.9% 17.8% -36.86% -12.32% -19.72% -5.59%

For the past year Genesco Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Summary

Genesco Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The companyÂ’s Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores primarily under the Lids banner; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which sell licensed sports headwear, apparel, and accessories to sports fans; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells headwear and accessories through e-commerce. Its Johnston & Murphy Group segment engages in retail, catalog, and e-commerce, as well as wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. This segment also provides men's and women's footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The companyÂ’s Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men; and G.H. Bass trademark footwear and other brands. As of March 10, 2017, it operated approximately 2,775 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. The companyÂ’s e-commerce Websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, neweracap.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.