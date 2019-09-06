Genesco Inc. (GCO) Reaches $36.94 After 9.00% Up Move; Hasbro (HAS) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Hasbro Inc (HAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 223 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 174 reduced and sold their holdings in Hasbro Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 109.83 million shares, down from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hasbro Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 140 Increased: 160 New Position: 63.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $275.07M for 12.76 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 219,794 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US REVENUE HIT TO DIMINISH IN 3Q AND 4Q; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING

Cincinnati Indemnity Co holds 6.08% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. for 21,000 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 1.26 million shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 2.97% invested in the company for 42,500 shares. The California-based Jackson Square Partners Llc has invested 2.49% in the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 3.61 million shares.

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.04 billion. The firm operates through U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. It has a 45.4 P/E ratio. The U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

