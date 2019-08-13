Genesco Inc. (GCO) Reaches $35.65 1 Year Low; Guess (GES)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

The stock of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) hit a new 52-week low and has $32.44 target or 9.00% below today’s $35.65 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $589.45 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $32.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $53.05M less. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 94,606 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27

Guess Inc (GES) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $589.45 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. for 1.23 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 93.62 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 941,668 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (GES) has declined 24.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.77M for 12.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.