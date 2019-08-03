Genesco Inc. (GCO) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering Semtech (SMTC)

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 175.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Genesco Inc.’s analysts see -109.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 333,297 shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. FBR Capital maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) rating on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $68 target. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Oppenheimer. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. See Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold Genesco Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, March 11. Susquehanna maintained the shares of GCO in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $603.51 million. The company's Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $188,600 activity. $56,100 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares were sold by CHUKWU EMEKA. Shares for $132,500 were sold by KIM JAMES JUNGSUP.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 51.03 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.