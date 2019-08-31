Genesco Inc. (GCO) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; Horizon Investments Lowered Its Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Position

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) stake by 81.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 12,491 shares as Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 2,878 shares with $314,000 value, down from 15,369 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc Com now has $83.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets

Analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report $-0.03 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 175.00% from last quarter’s $0.04 EPS. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Genesco Inc.’s analysts see -109.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 274,662 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westchester Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 52 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Tru has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Blair William And Il holds 283,221 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi accumulated 300 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 21,027 shares. 152,800 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. 96,780 were accumulated by M&R Management. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 30,513 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Communications invested in 0.12% or 11,060 shares. Tradewinds Management reported 1,312 shares stake. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,091 shares. Buckingham Mgmt reported 3,800 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 499,802 shares. Boston Advisors Lc holds 36,564 shares. Wills Grp Inc reported 0.19% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $118.14’s average target is 5.29% above currents $112.2 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, June 24. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Horizon Investments Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 11,648 shares to 49,826 valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Pfd And Incm Sec (PFF) stake by 8,523 shares and now owns 33,853 shares. Spdr Sp 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) was raised too.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $581.32 million. The company's Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.