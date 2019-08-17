Genesco (GCO) Stock Value Declined While Stone Ridge Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $311,670; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Marathon Partners Equity Management Decreased Position by $4.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 18,812 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 25,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 267,075 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.05-Adj EPS $3.45; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 3.50 million shares traded.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,460 shares to 92,529 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

