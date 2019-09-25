Genesco (GCO) Stock Price Declined While Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased by $1.98 Million Its Stake; Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $449,439; Stock Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 82.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 10,250 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433,000, down from 57,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.01M market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 109,317 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 4.41 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold GCO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 7.48% less from 18.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors invested in 27 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21,998 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,643 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 62,788 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 27,614 shares. 83,750 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Quantbot Techs LP has 0.02% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 3,996 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 1,244 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 12,447 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh reported 13,600 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesco Inc. 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genesco Announces New Stock Repurchase Authorization – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Genesco Inc.’s (NYSE:GCO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genesco Names Mel Tucker As New Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 34,660 shares to 260,260 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 34,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlas Browninc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,316 shares. 2.76 million are owned by Mackenzie. Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allen Ny reported 30,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Montana-based Da Davidson & Com has invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 25,483 shares. Wesbanco State Bank invested in 1.81% or 332,867 shares. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,363 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Michigan-based Northpointe Limited Liability Company has invested 3.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Noesis Capital Mangement has 144,833 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bourgeon Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 65,183 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).