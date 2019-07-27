Genesco (GCO) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increased Its Position; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Holding by $79.51 Million as Stock Declined

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 315.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 18,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,032 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 166,959 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Says Board Panel to Undertake Updated Review of Strategic Alternatives; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05 TO $3.45, EST. $3.58; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearline Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 652,648 shares. Icahn Carl C stated it has 99.25 million shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. 1.23M were accumulated by Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 447,976 shares. Long Pond LP invested in 1.46M shares or 0.44% of the stock. Nwi Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 450,000 shares. Blackrock has 52.03M shares. Asset Mngmt reported 26,815 shares stake. 170,596 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv. Alpine Assocs Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 242,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 117,500 shares. 13D Llc holds 4.52% or 1.72 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 143,914 are owned by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 479,671 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 4,614 shares to 93,440 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 111,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,844 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,087 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 20,600 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 92,358 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.09% or 138,686 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Mngmt holds 21,170 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 29,992 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Acadian Asset Llc holds 0.01% or 76,090 shares. Ls Invest Lc reported 0% stake. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,856 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $247,500 activity.