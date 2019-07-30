Genesco (GCO) Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Increased Position by $2.10 Million as Shares Rose; Visa (V) Stake Has Increased by Bamco Inc

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 23.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 46,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,653 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 194,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $662.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 158,329 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has risen 3.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 Genesco and Legion to address diverging views in meeting – sources [21:58 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,562 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, up from 150,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 125,648 shares to 27,374 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 559,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.65M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Washington Trust owns 3.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 341,826 shares. 2,620 are owned by Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Com. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insur has invested 1.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Victory Cap Management Inc owns 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 800,796 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank reported 1.75% stake. Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Co holds 126,685 shares. Inc Ca owns 68,703 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 301,400 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 1.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,590 are owned by Advsrs. Toth Fin Advisory accumulated 1.21% or 33,090 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa stated it has 1.01M shares. Bsw Wealth holds 1,516 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,750 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 138,686 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 13,072 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 24,032 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Glenmede Co Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 13,711 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 50,759 shares. Amer Gp has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 14,948 shares. Raymond James And Associate owns 17,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 76,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,300 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 0.63% stake. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 1,503 shares. Millennium Limited Co accumulated 11,087 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 262,171 shares to 23,199 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 67,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,800 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).