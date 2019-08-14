Genesco (GCO) Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted Its Holding; As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Price Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lowered by $3.11 Million Its Position

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 602,033 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Genesco Inc (GCO) by 131.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 36,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.12% . The hedge fund held 63,831 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 27,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Genesco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 319,237 shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC SEES FY 2019 SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.84 TO $3.27; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – HAS AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Guidance Assumes Comparable Sales in Flat to Positive 2% Range for the Full Year; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC GCO.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.05 TO $3.45; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – In April, Genesco Announced Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Capita; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL

More notable recent Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesco down 4% post Q4 earnings miss; provides FY20 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Hats off: Genesco completes $100M sale – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genesco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Genesco Inc.’s (NYSE:GCO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vaughn Named Genesco Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5,300 shares to 93,241 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 21,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,603 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0% stake. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 6,930 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 76,090 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). 1492 Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,904 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 111,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl stated it has 77,603 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 51,233 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 37,388 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.1% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) or 241,653 shares. 2.95M were reported by Blackrock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset owns 18,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership reported 218,183 shares. Athena Cap Advsr Limited Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 51,073 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 15,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 69,124 shares stake. Invesco has 90,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24 are held by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Endurance Wealth Management Inc accumulated 0% or 519 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 83,351 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 155,422 shares. Bokf Na has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.06% stake. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co holds 27,745 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Moreover, Asset Management One Ltd has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cloudvirga Promotes Long-time Mortgage Technology Leader Dan Sogorka to CEO in Step to Accelerate Digital Mortgages – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Release Date for 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (FNF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.