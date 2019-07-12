Generation Investment Management Llp Upped Its Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $4.10 Million as Stock Rose; International Paper (IP) Holder Sasco Capital Decreased Stake

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43 million, up from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.01. About 506,300 shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 286,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 847,182 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.20 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 3.18M shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Smurfit Kappa earnings soar as it fights off International Paper interest; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER STAKE IN TURKEY’S OLMUKSAN REACHES 96.09%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,721 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 0.97% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Ameritas Prns owns 7,215 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.40 million shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation invested in 37,749 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5.76M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 108,100 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Chemical National Bank invested in 0.12% or 23,367 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 4,641 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.44% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 5,376 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amp Capital Limited holds 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 174,899 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldg has invested 0.06% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “International Paper: Industry Leader On Sale? – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Future of Disney Stock Still Just Comes Down to Streaming – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Paper to sell its India-based Paper Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.21M for 10.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About nVent Electric plc (NVT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.