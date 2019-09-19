Generation Investment Management Llp Upped Equifax (EFX) Stake by $91.93 Million as Share Value Rose; As 3M Co Com (MMM) Shares Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 680,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 3.24 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.24M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $142.24. About 8,385 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Fallout From Cybersecurity Breach Will Erode Equifax’s Profitability In 2018 And Litigation Risk Remains High; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX: YING WAS `SEPARATED’ FROM FIRM FOR VIOLATING POLICIES; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 16/05/2018 – FTC Consumer Chief Faces Opposition Over Equifax Conflict

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 68,979 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “3M Announces PFAS Initiatives & Actions – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 4,821 shares to 6,251 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C Spon Adr New (NYSE:DEO) by 2,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,160 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Llc stated it has 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Iberiabank reported 9,433 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Lc reported 319,350 shares. Axa stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Republic holds 285,500 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corporation has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 104,557 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 15,747 shares. Keating Counselors Incorporated holds 1.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 23,126 shares. Weybosset Research & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,250 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Corp reported 15,369 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & stated it has 1.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.