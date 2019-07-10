Generation Investment Management Llp Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Cut by $20.74 Million; Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Price Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Position

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 305,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.58M, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 908,764 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 736,127 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.08% stake. Grimes & Incorporated invested in 11,382 shares. Moreover, Nbt Bank N A New York has 0.38% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 30,279 shares. Alphamark Ltd Llc accumulated 1,419 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 42,779 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In owns 9,296 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo owns 35,122 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,715 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 65,158 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 14,988 were reported by Chemung Canal Trust Company. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 3,815 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 101,510 shares. Personal Capital has invested 0.45% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 80,526 shares to 5.78M shares, valued at $612.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,835 shares to 34,560 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,853 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.43M for 9.56 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.