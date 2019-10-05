Generation Investment Management Llp Raised Microchip Technology (MCHP) Position by $2.87 Million as Stock Declined; Horizon Investments Has Decreased Its Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake by $2.84 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 416,882 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.14M, up from 383,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.21M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Completion of Microsemi Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 72.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 16,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6,049 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 22,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northern Arizona University Recognizes Microchip CEO With Honorary Doctorate Degree – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why All Tech Investors Should Listen to Microchip Technology – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “How the Trade War Affects Chip Demand: Notes From Microchip’s Earnings Call – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.3% – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip: Time To Buy This Company At A Decent Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital owns 472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,850 were reported by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc. Coastline Tru Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Peoples Financial Services has 1.13% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 25,690 shares. 3,080 are owned by Finance Counselors Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 895,642 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares stated it has 68,595 shares. Winslow Cap Limited Co reported 2.56 million shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 218,646 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation owns 184,921 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,361 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,217 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, Smithfield Com has 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2,659 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares to 103,506 shares, valued at $196.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Mngmt owns 43,202 shares. Stellar Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,890 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.4% or 6,320 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 370 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Limited. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has invested 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated holds 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,089 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 1.17 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.85% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 28,386 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 29,302 shares. Kcm Investment Lc, a California-based fund reported 37,283 shares. Montecito Bancshares reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell And KE2 Therm Announce Agreement Aimed To Deliver Lower Refrigeration Energy Costs For Grocery Stores – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.