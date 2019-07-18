Generation Investment Management Llp Raised Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $1.02 Million; Sabre Corp. (SABR) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $1.51 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 4,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 368,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.03M, up from 364,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $253.41. About 210,650 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 71,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.18 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 189,425 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY SOLVENCY COVERAGE RATIO 160% VS 128%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares to 10.11M shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83M shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 12,552 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.03% or 6,190 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Company owns 59,062 shares. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corp has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Connable Office Incorporated owns 0.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,704 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 24,119 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd owns 5,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 0% or 103,067 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 17,407 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Davidson Investment invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.55% or 173,596 shares. 13,392 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp invested in 2,520 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.38% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 242,427 shares. Pinnacle Fincl accumulated 115 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Becton Dickinson (BDX) Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alaris Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alaris Pump Infusion Sets – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Statement on FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Regarding Paclitaxel-Coated Devices – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Sabre (SABR) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SABR vs. RNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sabre Enters Oversold Territory (SABR) – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sabre (SABR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company reported 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 186,996 shares in its portfolio. 55,700 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.03% or 167,053 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 388,600 shares. Archon Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,359 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank accumulated 0.03% or 176,524 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 103,762 shares. Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0% or 27,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 13,807 shares. Citigroup holds 102,816 shares. Foster And Motley owns 31,190 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.