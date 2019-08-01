Generation Investment Management Llp Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Raised by $9.18 Million; Capital Planning Advisors Cut Position in Citigroup (C) by $938,618

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 51,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.71M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $172.16. About 3.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 6.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 05/03/2018 – Democrats ask Kushner cos, White House for loan-related documents; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS TRUSCOTT TO START IN APRIL: INTERNAL MEMO; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guinness Asset Mngmt reported 1.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,675 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited holds 0.17% or 48,242 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 1.13 million shares. Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hudson Bay Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 4,208 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 0.57% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,500 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.39M shares. Amica Retiree owns 1,394 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 4.54M shares. Country Trust Comml Bank owns 135,311 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,943 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Westwood Holding Gru invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares to 10.11M shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 223,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,874 shares to 26,372 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.