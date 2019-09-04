Generation Investment Management Llp Maintains Holding in Acuity Brands (AYI); Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Holding

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 412,446 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30M, down from 427,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 3.24M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.03. About 110,925 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$137, Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,989 shares to 3.83 million shares, valued at $452.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 274,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.33 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express and Delta Air Lines Bring Fall Treats to Card Members Across the U.S. with Perktoberfest Tour – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Great Job Delta! – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.