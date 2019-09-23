Generation Investment Management Llp Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position By $2.46 Million; SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM CLASS A (SBSAA) Shorts Lowered By 41.51%

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 22.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 63,174 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Generation Investment Management Llp holds 218,285 shares with $8.55 million value, down from 281,459 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $217.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 4.19M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) had a decrease of 41.51% in short interest. SBSAA’s SI was 6,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 41.51% from 10,600 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 1 days are for SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s short sellers to cover SBSAA’s short positions. The stock decreased 16.08% or $0.0345 during the last trading session, reaching $0.18. About 4,200 shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Spanish Broadcasting: A Bet On Deleveraging – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2017.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 million. It operates in two divisions, Radio and Television. It has a 0.08 P/E ratio. The firm produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.