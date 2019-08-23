Generation Investment Management Llp Increases Stake in Deere & Co (DE); Mitchell Group Position in Continental Resources (CLR) Has Lifted by $2.44 Million

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 49,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 4.78M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764.46 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.69M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.39M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company reported 1,498 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.07% or 243,863 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 19,924 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Beddow Cap Inc holds 1.57% or 63,702 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Co holds 3,676 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Captrust Advsr holds 259 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). United Automobile Association accumulated 13,216 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.03% or 810,419 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil has 20,000 shares. Nomura Asset Co Limited accumulated 16,225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 3.24 million shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil (NYSE:COG) by 104,240 shares to 132,130 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp Cl A by 57,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,110 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Industrias Bachoco. de (NYSE:IBA) Shareholders Are Down 16% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 2,177 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Corporation has 95,876 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Shell Asset reported 69,020 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,531 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 87,209 shares. Welch Forbes Llc owns 7,944 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 3,129 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital owns 10,945 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amarillo Bancorp owns 1,575 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 81,872 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com owns 3,167 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fil Limited holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,989 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $452.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,209 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).