Generation Investment Management Llp Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Us Bancorp (USB) Market Valuation Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted by $1.09 Million Its Stake

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 103,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.82 million, up from 74,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $21.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.41. About 1.61M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 07/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump’s top economic adviser is the latest high-profile exit from the White House Plus, Google is helping the Pentagon build AI for drones, Amazon is elbowing out Instacart for Whole Foods delivery, and Google Street View goes to Disneyland; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 22,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 474,072 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.85 million, up from 451,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.78 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,687 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

